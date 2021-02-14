Graham ignites Laingsburg in basketball, soccer

LAINGSBURG — Grace Graham has been an igniter in both basketball and soccer at Laingsburg.
The senior — honored here as Argus-Press Athlete of the Week — led the Wolfpack girls’ hoopsters to a pair of noteworthy season-opening victories at home over Portland St. Patrick and Pewamo-Westphalia last week.
The 5-foot-8 point guard posted 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists as Laingsburg downed St. Pat, 49-28, Tuesday.
Two nights later, Graham scored a team-high 15 points with six rebounds, five steals and two assists as the Wolfpack defeated perennial CMAC powerhouse P-W, 40-19.
It marked the first time in five seasons that Laingsburg defeated Pewamo-Westphalia.
“This (win over P-W) is definitely the most exciting win I’ve had in a while,” Graham said when asked to name her biggest basketball thrill. “We haven’t beaten P-W in so many years.”
The Wolfpack stands 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
“Honestly there was no way to tell how good we were going to be — since we did not start the season until so late in the year ,” Graham said after Thursday’s night’s win over P-W. “But I think we were all so excited to play and we wanted to play with each other so much that once we got into the gym, we worked as hard as we could.”
Laingsburg has blended five seniors with a group of talented underclassmen and the results have been impressive so far.
While COVID-19 safety precautions pushed back the season openers to last week, the Wolfpack stayed in shape with a great work ethic and were ready once the season began, she said.
Graham helped Laingsburg craft a 15-8 season a year ago. The Wolfpack reached the district finals but lost to state-ranked Byron, 49-29. Graham was a second-team Argus-Press All-Area player, setting a school record for steals in a season (136 or 5.9 per game). Graham also averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game.
Laingsburg head coach Doug Hurst said that Graham has improved her basketball skills each of her three varsity seasons.
“This is Grace’s third year on varsity for me,” Hurst said. “And you could see from the very first year, she was a very good athlete. Soccer was her No. 1 sport at that time. She was very talented in soccer. In basketball, she was just a good athlete. That was her sophomore year when I brought her up. Her personality and her mentality were very good — very coachable. So I thought it was worth the risk of bringing her up. And over the last three years, she’s developed into a very good point guard and has developed basketball player skills and basketball IQ … And now she’s a great basketball player as well. “
As a sophomore, Graham helped Laingsburg finish 19-5 and repeat as Division 3 district champions. She had six points, three steals and three assists in a 46-24 rout of Leslie. Laingsburg then lost in the first round of the regionals 37-36 to Adrian Madison.
Graham has also been a prolific scorer for the Laingsburg girls soccer team. Despite having last spring’s season completely canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the forward has racked up a combined 45 goals her first two varsity soccer seasons.
As a freshman, Graham delivered 24 goals and five assists for the Wolfpack while capturing First-Team Argus-Press All-Area honors. The No. 9-ranked Wolfpack, which also featured All-State defender Sophie Wilsey and Myia Danek in net, went 17-4-2 before being ousted in the district finals by Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 2-1, in double overtime.
As a 10th grader, Graham also totaled 21 goals and three assists and was named a Second Team All-Stater by the Michigan HIgh School Soccer Coaches Association. The Wolfpack went 9-5-3 that season.
She’s looking forward to getting back on the soccer field this spring. Laingsburg will be seeking its first district soccer title since 2003.
“I can’t wait — I haven’t played with our school team in a long time and so I’m really looking forward to it.”
She said she has not yet decided on a college to attend next year.
“I have not,” Graham said. “I honestly am not sure if I want to play a sport or just go in and focus on education fully.”
Graham is a 4.0 student at Laingsburg.
“I think right now I plan on majoring in psychololgy,” Graham said. “And then going to school to become a P.T. or a chiropractor.”
When asked what her favorite sport is basketball or soccer, Graham could not really say.
“Oh my gosh, I go back and forth,” Graham said. “Seems to be the one I’m in for that season, is my favorite.”
Graham has also competed in cross country at Laingsburg, running a personal-best 22 minute, 19-second time as a sophomore.
