Ferry stars in three sports for Chesaning

CHESANING — Karissa Ferry of Chesaning shined as an All-Region volleyball player this fall, and has also starred in basketball and track and field.
The 5-foot-10 middle hitter powered 159 kills this fall while boasting a .301 hitting percentage for the Indians, who finished 6-13 overall and 3-4 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Ferry had 67 blocks and made just three serve receive errors all season, serving 97 percent with 31 aces. She was an Argus-Press All-Area Volleyball first team selection
Ron Poyer, Chesaning’s varsity volleyball and softball coach, said Ferry, a 4.0 GPA student, used her athletic skills as well as her mind in volleyball.
“Karissa is very intelligent on the court,” Poyer said. “She always takes what the defense gives her as far as attacking, pushing or tipping the ball offensively. She was always a strong hitter, but I think she became an all-around player this year.”
Ferry added 112 digs and, with her 67 blocks, gave opposing offenses a truckload of trouble.
“Defensively, she took on playing all around this year and I feel that helped her on both offense and defense,” Poyer said. “She is an outstanding student-athlete and excels in every sport she plays. Makes me wish I could have talked her into playing softball, as she would be one heck of a softball player.”
Ferry said she felt she improved her attacking skills the most this fall.
“I would say I was more consistent with my hitting this year,” the senior said. “Probably my favorite thing in volleyball is the different techniques you can use to score points. There’s a million ways to do things — you can try to trick the other team.”
Chesaning weathered a slow start in volleyball this past season, losing its first six matches before it topped Ovid-Elsie 25-20, 26-24, 25-23 on the road. Ferry led the way with 17 service points off her jump serve, with seven blocks, five aces, five kills and five digs.
Last winter, Ferry helped Chesaning win its first girls district basketball title in 10 years as the Indians defeated Ovid-Elsie, 44-26, in the Division 2 district finals at Chesaning. Ferry, a standout forward and key rebounder, had six points in that contest in which the Indians overcame an early 11-2 deficit.
“We really came together as a team,” Ferry said. “Toward the end of the season we were able to read each other without even saying anything. I feel that’s one of the key things that makes a team — not worrying about how many points you have and worrying about the ultimate goal, winning the game and what’s best for the team.”
The district win and season for Chesaning was dedicated to the late Duane Ferry, Karissa’s grandfather.
Chesaning, coached by her father Ryan Ferry, finished 19-5 overall following a regional semifinal loss to Freeland. Karissa Ferry had a team-high 10 points in the game. She averaged 6.4 points per game and 6.7 rebounds a contest.
Ryan Ferry said his daughter is an excellent rebounder and defender and she can play anywhere on the court.
“Karissa is a very athletic player and plays every position on the court,” he said. “Karissa played a key role in our success last season both offensively and defensively. Karissa’s defense really helped us all year. She can guard anyone on the court. She is quick enough to match up against a guard and tall and strong enough to cover a post player. Karissa is very quick off her feet and can really jump. She is also a great leader and a very unselfish player who is always encouraging her teammates. Karissa never backs down from a challenge and is a fierce competitor.”
The Indians were a senior-laden squad last year, with eight total — including All-Area second teamer Sidnee Struck at center. Ferry and senior teammate Haylei Drope — a guard — were both All-Area honorable mention picks.
Ferry said she is looking forward to getting back on the basketball court this winter.
“What I like best about basketball is probably just being able to go out and run and actually being in contact with the other team — and not being separated by a net from the other team,” he said.
The senior has verbally committed to play both basketball and volleyball at Grand Rapids Community College. Her major is undecided.
She has also has participated in track and field and tennis at Chesaning. She qualified for the state meet as a sophomore in the long jump and was a first-team all-conference relay runner. She said the 400-meter relay was her favorite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.