OWOSSO — Fitness Coliseum and the Friends of the Shiawassee River are kicking off the first-ever Shiawassee Triathlon (Shi~Tri) May 23.
The mission of the Shi~Tri, the groups said in a press release, is to promote community fitness, and to support the Friends of the Shiawassee River. Proceeds from the event will go toward improvements to help everyone care, share and enjoy the Shiawassee River.
The event, originally planned for May 2020, was postponed to 2021 due to safety reasons associated with COVID-19.
“We’re so excited to get this first Shi~Tri event off and running,” said Brianna Carroll, owner of Fitness Coliseum. “The great news is that most of those who registered last year stayed with us, so we already have over 90 participants on board. That also means that since we have a maximum number of 150, those interested in signing up should do so now.”
The Shi~Tri is a run/paddle/bike triathlon beginning and ending in downtown Owosso along the Shiawassee River. Participants begin with a 3.8-mile run/walk from The Armory to McCurdy Park in Corunna along the James Miner Trail.
From there, the triathletes will launch kayaks or canoes into the river and paddle 3.5 miles back to Owosso’s Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater. The third leg of the event will have participants biking a 9-mile loop through Owosso’s city streets and country roads back to the triathlon’s starting point.
The run start line will open at 8:50 a.m., at which time the first group of runners will report to the front of The Armory. Runners will be assigned staggered start times, one of many safety precautions related to COVID-19.
The Shi~Tri event organizers are seeking about 100 volunteers.
“The Shi~Tri will truly be a once in a lifetime opportunity for anyone who would like to volunteer,” Shi~Tri volunteer coordinator Patrice Martin said. “There are a wide variety of duties on both Saturday and Sunday — some lasting a few hours, and some all-day tasks. It’s a community-based, family-friendly activity — so we encourage families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and everyone to sign up together.”
To register, visit shi-tri.com.
Triathlete registration costs are:
n Until March 31: $60 per individual; $90 per three-person relay team
n April 1-30: $75 per individual; $105 per three-person relay team
n May 1-16: $85 per individual; $120 per three-person relay team
The first registrant of each relay team will pay the registration fee for the team. The other members will need to register under the team name.
The event is open to ages 10 and up. All youth participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult during the entire race and that adult must also be a registered participant.
