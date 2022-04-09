BOYS GOLF PREVIEW: Durand seeks MMAC three-peat

By JEROME MURPHY
DURAND — Durand is hoping it can put together its third-straight Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title run in boys’ golf this spring but head coach Dave Inman knows it won’t be easy, partially owing to the graduation of last year’s individual MMAC champion Elijah Beland.
Still, Durand returns senior Jacob Johnson, who finished tied for fourth place in MMAC for individual points and earned a spot on the league’s first-team unit. Johnson averaged 88 shots per 18 holes and was third at both the MMAC Preseason and MMAC Post-season tournaments.
“He (Johnson) is the highest-ranked returning player in the league coming back,” Inman said.
Also back is sophomore Kyle Stroub, an all-MMAC second-teamer, who is pulling double duty as a member of the Railroaders diamond nine. Stroub finished as the No. 10 player in the league in his first season of competitive golf.
Owen Stout, another senior, came within a few shots of making all-league honors as well, said Inman.
“[It’s] always kind of the goal is to repeat as league champs,” Inman said. “I think we have a good shot in doing it with some of the guys coming back … and we also have a couple of newcomers. Freshman Brayden Kelley, in the summertime, as an eighth grader, he was shooting in the 40s (over nine holes). So he looks pretty promising.”
Inman said Ovid-Elsie, which won the MMAC Preseason Tournament last year and placed second overall in the league will be hard to beat in 2022 along with some other teams.
“Ovid-Elsie has, I think four or five all-leaguers back and Josh (Latz) is doing some good things over there (as the coach),” Inman said. “And at New Lothrop, Joe Beach is a good coach and he can get guys shooting lower in no time. Those I would say are our two biggest challengers.”
Inman said the team hasn’t had much time out on the course so far this spring, mainly because of “the weather and also because of dual-sporting,” Inman said. “We’ve got several guys playing two sports and so baseball is their primary sport. I know they’ve been hitting balls after baseball practice but I haven’t seen them a whole lot. But from the scores that I’ve heard, I know they are getting some work in.”
Stout said he is confident the Railroaders can again put together a strong season.
“We want to win the championship again definitely — that’s always what we want,” Stout said. “It would be three years in a row. And for myself, I would like to make All-Conference.”
Stout said, despite the soggy Michigan spring, he’s been able to get some golfing work in.
“I’ve been hitting it into the net a lot and then I just got back from Tennessee and played down there,” Stout said. “Me and Hunter (Livingston) did. I played the other day and all of my shots felt good and I’m hoping to keep that going through the year.”
One thing helping keep the Railroaders strong is the Dutch Hollow to Durand varsity pipeline.
Conner Thompson and Hunter Livingston were each working at Dutch Hollow Golf Course for walking-around money before floating onto the team.
“They both have a cool story,” Inman said. “They were both just working here, not really on the team. But they both hit pretty good balls.”
Thompson said he’s just trying to improve his consistency.
“I’d like to win another league title and I’d like to play more consistently than I do and just overall lower my individual scores,” Thompson said.
Livingston said he has the same goals, adding that “he’s hitting the ball fairly straight.”
Inman said that April 25 marks the first big league tournament. It will take place at Dutch Hollow.
ARGUS-PRESS 2022
BOYS GOLF PREVIEW
Corunna
Last season: 6-5
Head coach: Tim Challender
Key returners: Nick Crowe, Sr.; Blake Rowe, Sr., Andrew Garrett, Sr.; Zane Rosser, Sr., Payton Brown, Jr.; Carsen Reed, Sr.
Key newcomers: Josh Zuckschwerdt, So.; Jack Challender, Fr.; Colen Fruchey, Fr.
Outlook: Last year Corunna won more matches than they lost, but still finished tied for seventh in a tough Flint Metro League. This year the Cavaliers will be led by Nick Crowe, a first-team Flint Metro League all-star who is committed to playing golf at Trine University. Crowe made the Dick’s Invitational all-tournament team and was sixth at the Wolfpack Invitational. Rowe was an honorable mention all-Flint Metro League golfer, who placed 11th at the Wolfpack Invitational and made a hole-in-one last year at Clio Country Club. “Our team goal is to improve on our league record from last year,” coach Tim Challender said. “Linden looks to be very tough in the Flint Metro again this year.”
Chesaning
Last season: 3rd Place, MMAC
Head coach: Ryan Hoerner
Key returners: N/A
Outlook: Chesaning is looking on improving from its third-place finish in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference in 2021. The Indians will have to do so without the services of Jaden James, a dual-sport athlete from a year ago who captured second-team all-MMAC honors, will focus his full energies on track-and-field this spring.
Durand
Last season: 8-1
Head coach: Dave Inman
Key returners: Jacob Johnson, Sr.; Kyle Stroub, So.; Owen Stout, Sr.; Conner Thompson, Sr.
Key newcomers: Brayden Kelley, Fr.
Outlook: The Railroaders have won back-to-back MMAC championships — winning all their league matches last year — and are shooting for a three-peat this spring. Johnson finished tied for fourth overall in the league last season and made the league’s first team. He is the leading returner in the league this season. Kyle Stroub, now a sophomore, was a second-team All-MMAC selection in 2021.
Laingsburg
Last season: 4th Place, GLAC (tie)
Head coach: Greg Beavers
Key returners: J.R. Nixon, Jr.; Tyler Flynn-Lacey, Sr.; Trever Barrett, Jr.; Sean Divine, Jr.; Seth Sivak, So.; Gabe Durance
Key newcomers: Eli Woodruff, Jr.; Adam Myers, Jr.
Outlook: Laingsburg graduated last year’s All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year in Zach Koerner, but they have back J.R. Nixon and he’s plenty solid on the links. Laingsburg will look to improve on its fourth-place showing in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference. Helping the Wolfpack’s cause is sheer weight of numbers.
“We have 22 total kids this year,” coach Greg Beavers said. “With the number of players we have, and the athletic ability, we should be able to push for a league title again, maybe more.”
New Lothrop
Last season: 6th Place, MMAC
Head coach: Joe Beach
Key returners: None
Outlook: New Lothrop was severely short-handed a year ago and did not field a complete team. “We only had two players last season — (MMAC first-teamers) Noah Ruddy and Gabe Salsgiver,” said Coach Beach. “We have a full team this season. We had 12 guys come out but we haven’t been out on the course and they are all young guys.” Beach said that he is still determining who will be in the starting lineup.
Owosso
Last season: 0-11
Head coach: Dave Owens
Key returners: Jon Mazza, So.; Ryan Dahl, So.; Ethan Sigsby, So.
Key newcomer: Owen Feldpausch, Fr.
Outlook: Owosso may have been at the bottom of the Flint Metro League as a team in 2021, but there were bright spots. Jon Mazza, a sophomore, was a first-team All-Flint Metro League golfer. Owosso was a very young team last team, with five of its top six players freshman.
“They were all thrown into the fire last year,” said Owosso coach Dave Owens. “Jon had a very good year for us and we’re hoping he can take off a few strokes this year.” Owens said that he hopes Dahl and Sigsby can keep improving and that newcomer Feldpausch is a good addition as well.
Perry
Last season: 4th Place, GLAC (tie)
Head coach: Jake Baumgartner
Key returners: Caleb Woerner, Sr.; Jack Lamb, Sr.; Tyler Webb, Jr.; Keaton Lantis, Jr.; Jason Larner, Sr.; Ryan Harris, Sr.; Drake Van Wormer, Sr.
Key newcomers: Colton Sanderson, Sr.; D.J. Jenks, Fr.; Keegan Brown, Fr.
Outlook: Perry returns its top seven players from last year including GLAC honorable mention players Weorner, Lamb and Webb. “Three or four of the newcomers will be challenging those players for varsity positions,” Baumgartner said. “With all that competition, the team should be a lot stronger by season’s end.”
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: 2nd Place, MMAC
Head coach: Josh Latz
Key returners: Tyler Bancroft, Sr; Adam Barton, Sr.; Clay Wittenberg, Jr.; Dylan Carman, Sr.; Jake Tomasek, Sr.
Key newcomers: Justin Cole, Jr.
Outlook: Ovid-Elsie won last season’s MMAC preseason tournament but ended up taking second place overall in the final standings. Bancroft captured first-team all-MMAC honors a season ago and will be a key player for the Marauders in 2022. Barton was a league second-teamer and Wittenberg was a league honorable mention choice.
“We hope to contend for a league title and be playing well enough in June to compete at regionals to earn a spot at the state meet,” Latz said. “We have four solid golfers who can consistently put up great scores to give us a shot to contend. Durand and New Lothrop should also be solid in our league as well as Chesaning.”
