Railroaders steamroll Marine City to complete first undefeated regular season since 1982

DURAND — For the first time since 1982 Durand football has finished the regular season undefeated, 9-0 — and this time they probably don’t have to hear as many “Duran Duran” jokes.
In Friday’s regular season finale, the Railroaders faced what ought to have been a tough on paper, squaring off against Marine City — ranked fifth in the latest Associated Press MHSAA Division 5 poll.
The Mariners (7-2) were no match for Durand, however, which steamrolled the historical power 48-27 behind three rushing touchdowns and a pick-six from senior do-everything-man Gabe Lynn.
A week after edging New Lothrop to win the program’s first conference title since 1983, Durand head coach John Webb said the program is “flying high,” but acknowledged the Railroaders have more goals to check off as the playoffs begin next week.
“These guys have worked so hard. It’s a group of young men that have set a goal and I’m so proud that they have put in the work to realize that goal. Nine-and-oh was one of our goals. Winning the (Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) was one of our goals. Now we have other goals in the playoffs and we’re going to play for a state title … that’s our next goal. I wouldn’t put anything past this group of young men because they’re absolutely outstanding.”
Lynn attributes Durand’s perfecto to slow-cooked team chemistry, as much of Durand’s team has been playing together well before high school.
“It means a lot for us. For us to be playing along with each other ever since youth, it’s been pretty much the same team. And for all of us to come out here and do what we always wanted to do, it feels great,” he said.
Webb called the Railroaders’ win over Marine City, which had only lost two regular season games dating back to 2018, the team’s most complete win of the season.
“They’re an outstanding program and very well coached, but our boys have met every challenge along the way, and they weren’t going to be denied from this,” he said. “They came out and played sound, solid, physical football. The 27 points doesn’t show how well we played defensively throughout the game with our ‘ones’ in. Defensively, we’re getting better every week and we’re in this for the long haul.”
The Railroaders got off to a blazing start in this one.
The defense forced a punt on Marine City’s first drive of the game giving Durand the ball at the Mariners’ 28-yard line. Shortly thereafter, senior quarterback Austin Kelley completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Rawlins for a 6-0 Durand lead (a PAT failed).
On Marine City’s next possession Kelley stopped a Marine City run on fourth down. After getting the ball back, the Railroaders found the end zone again, with Charlie Rawlins scoring on a pitch play. Durand led 14-0 after Kelley found Lynn in the end zone for the two-point conversion.
Marine City scored on its next drive to cut the deficit to 14-7 after a long screen pass to Anthony Ruffino on third down went for a big gain and senior Jeffery Heaslip punched it in from 1 yard out.
Midway through the second quarter, leading 14-7, Durand turned a third-and-19 into a new series after a long run from Lynn, an offsides penalty on Marine City and a fourth down run by Rawlins. Lynn, who tallied 137 on 15 carries, scored his first of three rushing touchdowns from 1 yard out with nine seconds remaining in the first half to put the Railroaders up 20-7 at halftime.
Lynn’s two-way contributions were only beginning. After a three-and-out from the Railroader defense to open the second half, Lynn scored easily up the gut from 20 yards out behind an offensive line that dominant all night.
“All the rushing yards (belong to) … literally every offensive lineman blocking for me. All the touchdowns were theirs too,” Lynn said. Lynn also credited backfield mates Rawlins and Darrin Alward for their solid blocking.
Lynn’s pick-six came midway through the third quarter to expand Durand’s lead to 34-7. It was a 60-yarder, snagged after defensive end Evan Samson got good pressure on the Mariner QB.
Webb said Lynn has been the team’s best player throughout the entire season.
“Gabe’s Gabe. He’s a first team all-state in my opinion. He’s an unbelievable talent and a great football player. He has great instincts offensively and defensively. He’s an outstanding leader and the most unselfish superstar athlete I’ve ever been around,” Webb said.
Darrin Alward scored Durand’s final touchdown on a 51-yard run to put the Railroaders up 48-19 with 6:24 remaining. Alward finished with 91 yards rushing on six carries. Rawlins had 58 yards on 10 carries, plus the one score.
