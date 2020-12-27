NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s football team recently boasted a pair of first-team Associated Press Division 7-8 All-Staters on defense.
Cam Orr received first-team honors as a defensive end while Will Muron was a first-teamer as a defensive back.
Orr delivered 41 tackles, including 14 for loss, with nine sacks and four forced fumbles for the 8-0 Hornets, who are scheduled to take on Detroit Loyola in the Division 7 state quarterfinals.
Muron has posted 17 pass breakups with two interceptions, as well as 28 tackles with three going for losses.
Will Taylor of New Lothrop was named to the Associated Press Division 7-8 second team All-State squad as an offensive lineman. Taylor, a senior, played the center position.
New Lothrop’s Julius Garza was named honorable mention All-State as a specialist while Laingsburg’s Zach Hawes was honorable mention All-State as a receiver.
