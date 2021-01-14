LANSING — Three more Michigan High School Athletic Association non-contact winter sports will be allowed to restart practice Saturday following the updated epidemic order announced Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
However, four winter contact sports, including boys and girls basketball and wrestling, will be limited to non-contact activities while beginning indoor practices Saturday.
Girls gymnastics, girls and boys bowling, and boys swimming and diving may also begin competition before the end of this month. Swimming and diving are set to start Jan. 22 and gymnastics and bowling starts Jan. 25. Masks will be required of all participants except when they are actively participating in gymnastics and swimming and diving. Spectators will be capped at 100 people in school gyms or 250 in stadiums and arenas, according to MDHHS orders.
Basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling are considered contact sports and may begin non-contact practices Saturday, with their first competitions scheduled for Feb. 1. Because of the later start in those sports, the MHSAA will adjust its tournament dates for those four to conclude on later dates than what is currently scheduled. Those dates will be announced later this week.
The boys basketball finals were originally scheduled for March 27, with girls basketball concluding March 26.
Girls and boys skiing, as an outdoor non-contact sport, were allowed to begin in December.
“We are glad to have three more sports join skiing in returning to full activity, but we understand the disappointment and frustration on the part of our athletes and coaches whose sports are not yet able to restart completely,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “We will continue to adjust schedules to provide all of our winter teams as substantial an experience this season as possible, as part of our greater plan this school year to play all three seasons to conclusion.
“We have shown with our remaining fall sports this month that our schools can participate safely, and we’re confident teams will continue to take all the appropriate precautions as we jump back into indoor Winter activities.”
Additionally, spring sports teams and fall teams not participating in the MDHHS rapid testing pilot program may begin four-player workouts and resume conditioning Saturday, but only with non-contact activities. Fall teams finishing their seasons in girls volleyball, girls swimming and diving and football have been able to do so by taking part in the MDHHS rapid testing pilot program for COVID-19.
Volleyball and swimming and diving will conclude with finals this weekend. Football will finish Jan. 22-23 with the 11-player finals.
