OWOSSO — A struggling Owosso football program came into its homecoming match against conference foe Clio with what appeared to be a prime opportunity to corral a second 2022 win, but instead found itself on the end of yet another loss, falling to the Mustangs 40-22.
Like Owosso (1-6, 0-5 Flint Metro League), Clio 2-5 (1-4 Flint Metro League) came into Friday’s game with solitary win, but their wooden horse of a record apparently hid an angry Michael Cook inside. The Mustang junior starred on offense and defense tallying four touchdowns at quarterback and two interceptions in the secondary.
Despite Cook’s dominance and Owosso’s mishaps, Trojans’ head coach Ron Tyner was upbeat on the program’s future after the game.
“I think they can learn that they’re right there. They are so close in so many situations, and we just gotta make a play here and a play there, and that’s a different ballgame,” he said. “I think we had a bunch of juniors out there, we had five sophomores playing and three freshman playing — those kids are fighting their tails off and they’re going to get better every week. All I care is that we look at those things to do and finish better and send our seniors out like they deserve the last two weeks of their football career.”
One example of Owosso’s youth coming back to bite them came at a crucial juncture — right before the end of the first half. Trailing 20-14, the Trojans looked poised to at worst tie the game before halftime after driving the ball to the Mustang one-yard line. But, after Clio stopped a run on first down, Owosso freshman quarterback Liam Patrick fumbled the snap and the clock expired.
Patrick, who Tyner put in at quarterback last week over senior Hugh Doyle, did show flashes of potential. Trailing 12-0 barely three minutes into the game, Patrick led Owosso on a brief charge that saw the Trojans take a 14-12 lead and ignite the Owosso faithful ealry in the second quarter. After scoring on a 15-yard quarterback keeper, he set up Owosso’s second touchdown after scrambling to avoid a sack and connecting with senior Taylor Lange on third-and-5 to set up a goal-to-go. He capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Wittum.
Patrick also showed signs of being a freshman playing in a varsity game. Midway through the third quarter, trailing 20-14, his deep ball hung in the air and was eventually intercepted by Cook. Briefly after Clio converted a fourth-and-4, Cook capitalized on Patrick’s mistake and scored on a 24-yard keeper to extend the Mustang lead to 26-14.
Attempting to cut the Mustang lead back to one score, what appeared to be a big play turned into a disaster for Owosso after Patrick completed a long pass, only for the receiver to promptly fumble. Cook scored a 23-yard rushing touchdown on Clio’s next drive to dig Owosso’s hole deeper, 33-14 with 7:59 left.
Patrick then threw a second interception (Cook was again the beneficiary of an off-the-mark throw), and Cook scored on a QB keeper 80 yards untouched on the next play to open the floodgates.
Trailing 40-14, Owosso got a spark when Tyner inserted Doyle back at quarterback. Doyle connected with Wittum for a 46-yard gain into Mustangs’ territory and capped off the fourth-quarter drive with a perfectly-lofted pass to Caleb Fields for a touchdown.
Tyner said Owosso will have a quarterback battle going into its final two regular season games.
“Hugh (Doyle) plays his heart out for us, is a fantastic leader for us, struggled a little bit the previous two weeks. (Liam) Patrick had done a good job the last two weeks and we wanted to give him a role in there tonight and see what he could do. (He’s) a young kid, struggled a little bit, and we thought we were in a better situation to go back to a more muture, experienced leader. I don’t know who it’s going to be next week (in the starting role), but I know they’re going to be ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.