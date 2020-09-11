EAST LANSING —The Michigan High School Athletic Association approved an adjusted format for this fall’s Lower Peninsula boys tennis postseason to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The MHSAA will be awarding team and No. 1 singles champions in all four of the divisions.
The Executive Committee approved a one-season switch that will feature full teams in head-to-head play. The format will limit the numbers of teams playing together at one site.
It goes into effect when team district competition kicks off Oct. 7-10 at 16 sites per division.
District champions advance to the team finals in Divisions 1-4 Oct. 15-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.