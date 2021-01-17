LAKE ORION — Owosso’s Macy Irelan captured All-State honors in the 100-yard butterfly Saturday at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 swimming finals.
Irelan finished seventh in the fly in a time of 1 minute, 0.53 seconds. She had been seeded 22nd going into Saturday’s finals. Her top eight finish ensured All-State honors and she became the first girls swimmer in Owosso High School history to capture All-State honors.
“Last year, our diver, Katie Clevenger was All-State, but Macy became our first swimmer to get All-State,” said Owosso coach Andrew Murray. “We were very happy with the results — especially after everything she’s had to deal with.”
Irelan, like all swimmers who competed at the state finals, was forced to endure an extended pause due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Irelan also competed in the 50 freestyle and finished 19th in 25.37 seconds after being seeded 27th in that event.
