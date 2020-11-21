This week was supposed to be my turn to write a column for the Pigskin Picks competition, but due to the governor’s three-week partial shutdown that started Wednesday, Ryan Weiss told me I didn’t have to do one.
Dan Basso, Greyson Steele, Jerome Murphy and Weiss have all taken their shots at me the last few weeks in their respective columns. Though it’s tempting, I’m not going to do that.
My record is horrible. It seems to regress every year. Honestly, I stopped caring at some point last season when I was fading from contention.
It’s a mystery that anyone pays any attention to my picks by this point. We can only use logic and common sense to make our picks, and as Julius Caesar said when he crossed the Rubicon, “the die is cast.” There’s no turning back.
History has shown that you don’t end up becoming emperor of Rome or Pigskin Picks champion when you lose civil wars or play it safe in picks competitions.
I covered the Morrice-Adrian Lenawee Christian game Nov. 14. Having picked Coach Kendall Crockett’s boys, I was interested to say the least as to what would happen. Well, Morrice ended up losing that game 49-0, which few saw coming; certainly not by that score. Morrice played hard until the final whistle. They lost to a damned fine team.
Without starting QB Wyatt Wesley, Morrice just couldn’t find a rhythm all day. Wesley was out, due to having to quarantine for a possible COVID exposure. The worst part is, he wasn’t even allowed to attend the game to encourage his teammates.
I watched from a distance as Crockett talked to his team after the game, and this is one of the things you don’t get to write about often — I saw a genuine team bond on that field. Most of those seniors will never play organized football again, and I felt bad knowing that. Walking off the field, knowing they lost while not at full strength — it was hard to see.
It’s not a reporter’s place to say, “Hey, you guys had a fantastic season. Keep your head up. You guys will be in the mix for the state title next year.” But I wanted to.
Those departing seniors should know they had a great season, and they have played a key part in building Morrice into a perennial state powerhouse in 8-man. They should be proud of their roles in making that happen. Those boys will be back with a vengeance. And the steady hand of Coach Crockett, a class act even in defeat, will be guiding them. Morrice isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. And that, as far as picks go, is a lock.
New Lothrop absolutely stroked Bath last weekend in their playoff game, and appeared to be the favorite to win the state title in their division, before the governor pumped the brakes on high school sports.
I covered the Durand-New Lothrop game about a month ago, and came away extremely impressed. This team, I believe, could rival the Hornets 2018 state championship squad. And that was a generational kind of team.
This year? Great offense, a defense that flies to the ball and forces turnovers, and a certain swagger (I believe the kids call it “drip” nowadays). These young Hornets are very good. And they know it. Oh, how they know it. So does Coach Clint Galvas, though it’s doubtful anyone will get him to admit it.
It’s funny — after the Durand game, I was walking toward the exit, and overheard a couple of New Lothrop players talking. One was complaining to the other that he couldn’t get a girl to go out on a date with him or something. I chuckled, and told the players to keep their minds on the season, and not get distracted.
One New Lothrop player’s mom works in our front office, and she was telling me how the players are continuing to practice, hoping they are allowed to resume their quest for some hardware. That kind of effort and extra work is often rewarding in the end.
If they are allowed to continue their season in three weeks, I firmly believe this team can play with anyone in the state — as long as they keep their eyes on the prize — and don’t spend their time reading news headlines and articles about how great they are. Gentlemen, worry about that after the season is over. There will be plenty of time later. And plenty of girls.
And how about Corunna? Coach Kyle Robinson managed to guide the Cavs to a fantastic year. Projections by, ahem, other people in the newsroom proved to be historically and catastrophically wrong. It was good to see Corunna have a successful year. And long overdue. The Cavs sort of had a “team of destiny” aura this season, catching lightning in a bottle for a few weeks and reeling off a couple of playoff wins.
Stay safe everyone, and I’ll see you in 2021 with more horrific Pigskin Picks.
Michigan (-9) at Rutgers
OK, I have been avoiding social media lately. Michigan sits at 1-3, with ridiculous losses to Michigan State, Indiana and Wisconsin. What is going on in Ann Arbor? After blasting Minnesota in the opener, the Wolverines have lost three straight and coach Jim Harbaugh is on the hot seat. The offense can’t cross the street, the offensive and defensive lines can’t get any push, and the secondary is getting torched. Playcalling is atrocious. Rutgers, also 1-3, is the perfect opponent at the perfect time. Michigan covers, but doesn’t impress while doing so…Michigan 31 Rutgers 21
No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State (-20)
The Hoosiers are rolling this season, but make no mistake. It will end today in Columbus. I’m getting pretty damned tired of writing about the Buckeyes dynasty. Can we go back to the 90s, when Michigan owned the rivalry? Or just hope than an asteroid impacts in Columbus? That’s about the only thing that is going to stop the Buckeyes reign of terror. I can see it now: a smoking crater in the flat and uninteresting landscape of Ohio. I would personally volunteer to go down and salt the Earth. But I digress. I’m picking Indiana, also out of spite…Indiana 42 Ohio State 38
Lions (-2) at Panthers
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I loathe the Detroit Lions franchise. A 3-5 record isn’t impressive, but neither is the Panthers’ 3-6 mark. Who wins? The better question is who cares? The Lions aren’t going to make the playoffs.
The Lions lose this one in the most soul-crushing way possible…Panthers 26 Lions 24
