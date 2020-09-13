This year’s deer hunting forecast has been published by Michigan’s DNR and indications are that overall deer numbers are higher throughout the state.
At the same time, however, hunter numbers continue their decline, mostly because older hunters are aging out of the hunting community and youngsters are not coming aboard enough to make up the difference. With this in mind, several changes have been made to the hunting regulations to simplify and equalize regulations for better hunting experiences.
One change is that hunters with a deer or combination licenses may now take antlerless deer on any of those tags in the firearm and muzzleloader seasons in the Lower Peninsula. If you are hoping to take only one deer, there is no need to purchase tags for both antlered and antlerless deer. Hunters can hold out for a legal buck, and if not successful later in the season, they can fill their tags with antlerless deer. I don’t see this as any major contributor to the overall success rate, but it does simplify things a bit.
Another big change was to the muzzleloader and late antlerless seasons. This change will not impact any Upper Peninsula hunters, but northern Lower Peninsula hunters will now have late antlerless season open a full week earlier than before, again providing additional opportunity for pursuing deer.
Hunters in the southern Lower Peninsula can now use any legal firearm during the muzzleloader season. This regulation has been in place in 19 counties (The CWD Management Zone) the last couple of years.
The Upper Peninsula deer herd seemed to fare well during last year’s winter. This coupled with a good spring and excellent summer growing season has most areas reporting more deer sightings than last year. A slightly better hunting season this year than last is expected. While soft mast (berries, apples, etc.) appears spotty across the region, the hard mast (nuts, acorns, etc.), particularly acorns, appears to be excellent in those areas with oak trees.
Last winter had little to no impact on deer numbers in the northern Lower Peninsula. As a result, deer numbers appear high across much of the region. Antler development and body size look exceptionally good this year. Soft mast appears spotty, but the acorn production seems quite good throughout the region in areas with oak trees. Hunters can anticipate an even better hunting season this year than last year, weather permitting.
The winter in southern Michigan was very mild and likely had no impact on the deer herd. Deer numbers appear to be quite high and large bachelor groups have already been seen across much of the region. A higher kill this year in comparison with last year is anticipated. Hard mast appears spotty in the south but soft mast production of apple and pear seems very good. Antler development and body size look very good and the overall number of fawns is very high.
In summary, more deer and fewer hunters provide the ingredients for success this coming deer season.
