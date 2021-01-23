DETROIT — New Lothrop was playing for a state football championship this morning and the Hornets’ defense has been a big part of their success.
New Lothrop has permitted just 9.2 points per game. They gave up just 38 points in the regular season while going 6-0, pitching two shutouts and giving up 6.3 points a night.
Today, coach Clint Galvas’ team is playing for all the marbles.
The Hornets (10-0), facing Traverse City St. Francis (9-2) in the MHSAA Division 7 Finals at Ford Field, are led by two first-team Associated Press All-State seniors on the defensive side of the ball — defensive end Cam Orr and strong safety Will Muron.
Orr, who has also starred at quarterback, has used his size and speed well on the edge, registering 11 sacks and forcing five fumbles.
Muron, the fastest player on the Hornets’ squad, also excels as a big-play running back, but is equally good in the secondary, with three interceptions and numerous pass break-ups. He had a team-high 12 tackles and an interception last week during a 36-21 state semifinal win over Schoolcraft.
New Lothrop defensive coordinator Brad Barnette deserves a great deal of credit, said Hornet senior outside linebacker Julius Garza, a three-year starter.
“Coach Barnette sets up a great game plan all week and everyone in practice just works really hard, figures everything out and we work really well together as a team,” Garza said. “We have great team chemistry and I think that’s what makes our defense so good.”
Senior middle linebacker Alec Mangino, 5-9 and 185, leads the squad in tackles with 87 including 3 1/2 sacks and an interception. Garza, a three-year starter, has 65 tackles including 10 in last week’s semifinal victory. Garret Mangino, 5-11 and 175, the junior brother of Alec, also mans the outside linebacker spot and has 52 tackles.
Garza, who started on New Lothrop’s 13-1 state title team in 2018, said this year’s linebacking crew is extremely tight and communication has been a big key.
“I would say our linebacking corps has a little better chemistry (than in 2018) just because of the Mangino brothers, they’re both linebackers. And I think that helps a lot. We have good chemistry and communicate a lot. I think the communication on this team is a little different than it was in 2018. I wouldn’t say we’re any quicker, we just play a little better together.”
Garza said the defensive key in today’s game is simple.
“I think if we can shut down the run, they are not going to be able to do much and that will be one of the big keys,” Garza said. “If we can stop their running game, we’ll have a good shot.”
Alec Mangino said that Traverse City St. Francis will employ a three running back offense and their offensive game plan is obviously running the football.
“They use the Wing-T offense and they are going to want to just keep pounding the ball down our throat,” Mangino said.
“If we can’t stop them right off the bat, they’re going to think they can do it. And it’s going to lead to points and that’s not what we want,” Mangino continued. “Right off the bat, we’ve got to be strong up front. Our defensive line and our linebackers have to be coming up filling and don’t give them any hope right at the beginning.”
The big guy on the defensive line besides Orr, at 6-3 and 220 pounds, is junior Isiah Pasik, 6-2 and 276. Kody Krupp, a 5-9, 175-pound senior, is another mainstay.
“Isiah Pasik and Kody Krupp, on the inside, have done a phenomenal job all year long,” Galvas said. “They got a lot of experience for us last year as well and played quite a bit inside last year. Both are very strong kids and both are All-State caliber wrestlers, which helps playing inside.”
Leading the way in the secondary is safety Bryce Cheney, with a team-high eight interceptions — just one away from Amari Coleman’s single-season school record of nine.
Galvas said the secondary has shined in the postseason against the likes of passing All-State quarterbacks Alex Thole of Schoolcraft and of Anthony Garrett of Detroit Loyola — along with a slew of talented and speedy receivers.
“Oh yeah, especially the last two weeks, going up against teams who like to air the ball out,” Galvas said. “Bryce Cheney and Will Muron, and then you throw in (cornerbacks) Carson Mulcahy, Ian Gross and Rafael Woods, all of those guys rotating in at the corners too, our speed is really good in the secondary and that’s helped out.”
Alec Mangino said the Hornets have had a great week of practice — indoors at the Genesee Fieldhouse in Grand Blanc. A few of the Hornets played in the 2018 state finals game — a 50-44 win over Madison Heights Madison.
“Oh yeah, we’ve had a good week of practice — the nerves are always there,” Mangino said. “Even though a lot of us didn’t play in that game. We were all there and we’ve got the experience and we know what it’s like to be down there.”
