Relative to hunting, the term “fair chase” could be defined in many ways depending on the subjective perspectives of sportsmen and women across the land. Fortunately, conservation groups such as the Pope and Young Club have already put a lot of thought into hunting ethics as a guide to those that want to do the right thing afield. Of course, ethics is another conceptual idea that needs boundaries apart from the written law.
With the ever-increasing advent of electronics and all manner of technology being incorporated into hunting gear, it becomes easy to blur the line between what’s fair and what is not. A new product named the Omega is one such sighting device that uses a mil-dot sight, real-time rangefinder up to 600 yards, and HD Video camera. All this comes in one neat package that accommodates vertical bows, crossbows, shotguns, rifles, black powder or even handguns, and it comes with all the necessary hardware to mount it accordingly.
The first ethical question should be: Is it legal in Michigan (or any state that you may hunt)? In terms of Michigan regulations, since it employs a common mil-dot reticle in its scope, there’s nothing unfair about that aspect of the apparatus. There is also no rule against recording a hunt with a camera, nor are rangefinders prohibited.
The Omega addresses an issue I’ve had with my crossbow since the day I began using it: ranging an animal with a separate rangefinder. To do so requires movement on the part of the hunter — a distinct disadvantage to taking game. While today’s fast bows minimize rainbow trajectory, crossbows — especially lower velocity models like mine — are problematic. Compared to typical, conventional vertical bows, the crossbows’ arrows/bolts shed velocity faster than vertical bows’ projectiles when weight for weight is equal. That means a slight miscalculation in distance to the target could mean a miss or worse yet, wounding an animal. Nobody wants that.
Digging deeper into the ethics questions, a position statement from the Pope and Young Club may help. The Pope and Young Club is a nonprofit North American conservation and bowhunting organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of bowhunting that strives to increase awareness and appreciation of bowhunting foundations, principles, and values. The Pope and Young Club is focused on fair chase hunting ethics that support the ethical pursuit of free-ranging, wild game animals without unfair advantage, while promoting the conservation of both habitat and wildlife. (The Club also maintains the universally recognized repository of records and statistics on North American big game animals harvested with a bow and arrow.)
Before taking any shot, it is paramount for any sportsman to consider if the shot will result in a humane kill. If not, it may be legal but certainly is not ethical, and in my book that makes it unfair.
Therefore, the Omega sight checks the boxes of fairness and if $400 fits into one’s budget, it may be worth investigation. Manufactured by Lil Bow Peep, LLC, of Medina, Ohio, information and purchase information is available at www.omegasights.com.
