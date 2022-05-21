The Argus-Press
WILLIAMSTON — Corunna’s boys track and field team finished second at Friday’s Division 2 track and field regionals while the Cavalier girls finished third.
Flint Powers Catholic won the boys title with 129 points while Corunna placed second with 70 1/2. Owosso finished eighth (34 1/2) in the 16-team field.
The top two finishers in each event earned automatic qualifying berths to the state finals. Also athletes who met or exceeded state-qualifying times or distances also qualified.
Jaden Herrick of Corunna was first in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.45 seconds. Owosso’s Tyler Hufnagel was second in 16.11.
Hufnagel won the 300-intermediate hurdles in 41.71.
Corunna’s Wyatt Bower won the long jump at 21-3 1/2. Owosso’s Charles Goldman was third at 20-1 1/4.
The Cavaliers also qualified for the state meet in two relays. In the 4x100 relay, as D’Angelo Campos, Tarick Bower, Wyatt Bower and Joaquin Campos clocked a time of 44.60 for fifth. In the 4x200 relay, Joaquin Campos, Tarick Bower, Herrick and Wyatt Bower placed third in 1:32.69.
In the girls competition, Corunna scored 73 points while trailing only Linden (79) and Goodrich (76). Owosso placed seventh (51).
Ellie Toney, a Corunna senior, swept her way to regional titles in the shot put (35-10) and discus (102-9).
Neele’ge’ Sims of the Cavaliers won the long jump at a personal-best 16-11 1/2.
Owosso’s Peyton Spicer won the high jump at 5 feet even.
Claire Agnew and Libby Summerland of Owosso each qualified for the state meet in the pole vault. Agnew was second in 10-3 and Summerland was third at the same height. Summerland took second at 400 meters. (1:01.5o).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.