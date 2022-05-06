CORUNNA — Nick Crowe has emerged as a standout golfer for Corunna High School the last few seasons and this year the senior said it’s been his short game that has stood out.
Crowe, this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week, captured first team All-Flint Metro League recognition last season. His putting stroke has come along nicely in recent weeks, he said.
“I’d say it’s been my short game,” Crowe said. “I was threatening my putter to get a new putter. And then it finally kind of listened back to me and that’s when I shot 78 (at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational in Perry) and the following week I shot 38 and then Monday I shot 35 … So I stuck with the same putter.”
Corunna golf coach Tim Challender said that Crowe has mastered the mental aspects to golf as well.
“Nick is by far the most determined golfer I have coached over the years,” Challender said. “Nick has an outstanding mental game when he’s on the course. He can overcome tough shots when he needs to and rises to the occasion. He knows when to be aggressive and when to play safe. He has high expectations for himself.”
Crowe said his fifth-place finish at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational was one of his biggest season highlights.
“I would say it was two weeks ago at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational at Perry,” Crowe said. “I shot 78. I didn’t start out the best, shot 40 on the back nine. And then I kind of got it together on the front. I was two-under after three and then made a couple of mistakes. But I shot 38 and took fifth.”
Crowe said that performance was “beyond” his expectations.
“It was beyond my expectations,” Crowe said. “I mean I didn’t play well going into it. I was just kind of hitting and hoping to find something. I actually played the day before in the rain and just kind of scouted and just got there Saturday morning and said, ‘OK, let’s just go out there and see what we’ve got.’ I didn’t play well on the back. I see that because I made a couple of mistakes. On the front side, I birdied one and I had like a 10-footer for eagle and it lipped out and made four for birdie. Then not on the next hole but on the following hole, I chipped in for birdie.”
Crowe has averaged just under 41 for nine holes this season. Crowe said he believes he is on pace for another first-team All-Flint Metro League season.
“I’d say I’m heading for first team All-Conference this year,” Crowe said. “I didn’t play well the first week but I found my mojo the last couple of weeks.”
Certainly that was the case when Crowe delivered another gem last Monday, carding a 1-under 35 at Heather Highlands in Holly against Owosso and Holly. It was his best nine-hole round of the season.
Crowe also placed sixth at the Wolfpack Invitational in Laingsburg.
But bigger things could be in store for Crowe in the coming weeks, said Challender.
“Nick has a goal of making it to the state tournament this year, which will be played at The Fortress in Frankenmuth for Division 3 schools,” said the coach.
Crowe said he would love to qualify for the state golf finals — something that just eluded his grasp a year ago.
“I would like to make the top five at our conference tournament,” Crowe said. “I shot 80 last year and I think I could beat that this year the way I’m playing. And then I would like to make it to states as an individual. I missed it by four last year. And that still haunts me in the back of my head. I didn’t play my best that day but I had prime opportunites and just didn’t convert them.”
Crowe said he has been hitting the ball longer off the tee this season.
“I’d say my driver has been a key aspect,” Crowe said. “I’ve gained I’d say 10 or 15 yards just with that club. And I played a lot of golf in the summer.”
Corunna currently stands 1-5 in the Flint Metro League but Crowe said the team is better than the record indicates.
“I mean the record doesn’t always show for itself,” Crowe said. “I mean we’ve got six good guys on the varsity.”
Crowe tied for fourth place at last season’s Flint Metro Golf Championships, shooting an 80 round.
He ranked as the No. 5 best player in the conference with 187.5 points a year ago. He finished seventh at the Division 3 regionals at Hidden Oaks in St. Louis, shooting an 84.
Challender said that Crowe has also given his time freely to help others.
“Nick is very active at Corunna High,” Challender said. “This year, he volunteered his time to help with the Unified Basketball program. He worked as a coach/mentor to students from the Shiawassee RESD Cognitive Impaired classroom. Nick also took on the duties as announcer for the home varsity basketball games this season.”
Crowe will be playing collegiate golf at Trine University, a Division 3 school in Angola, Indiana.
“I’m verbally committed and signed,” Crowe said. “It’s been my dream to play collegiate golf. I didn’t start to play golf until I was 12 or 13. I just kind of did it on the side as a hobby. And when I got to 15 or 16, I’m like, ‘OK, this is the sport to play.’ “
Crowe said his father, Troy, introduced him to golf but Todd Mieske, an Owosso grad and standout golfer, really inspired him to excel at the sport.
Crowe said that Mieske has helped him improve his golf skills in many ways, almost like a part-time coach.
“I’d say he’s really my swing coach,” Crowe said.
Crowe said he will be majoring in golf management at Trine.
“But it’s the business side of golf management,” Crowe said. “I’d like to run my own business one day. The prime opportunity is to take over for my dad in the auction business (for CR Auctions). I worked there over the summer and that’s my dream, to operate and own the business.”
Crowe is a captain for the Corunna golf team and maintains a 3.5 grade point average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.