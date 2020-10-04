As the largest statewide conservation organization in the country, Michigan United Conservation Clubs (MUCC) has recently passed a bevy of resolutions at its annual convention and will, therefore, pursue adoption by the Michigan legislature and/or Michigan’s Natural Resources Commission.
Here are some select issues now officially endorsed by MUCC that we may see become reality in the near future:
n The Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers Association submitted a proposal to preserve hunting contests including rabbit roundups, squirrel hunts, youth hunting events, hunting retriever trials and predator contests. These contests help to promote youth hunting and time afield with family and generally aid in hunter retention. I’ve often wondered why an individual may take an unlimited amount of coyotes, for example, during the course of any day, week, month or year and be in full compliance with the law.
n Also passed was a resolution to encourage the use of non-lead alternatives for fishing sinkers and bullets. As more and more alternatives become available in hunting ammunition and fishing sinkers and jigs, copper and tungsten have become widely accepted and for good reason: They can be more effective than lead without the possible effects of lead poisoning of wildlife and habitat.
n Next is a proposal to rescind a resolution passed 44 years ago that required all guns to be encased and for the case to be inaccessible when being transported in a motor vehicle and stored in the trunk of said vehicle. The problem with the current law is that most vehicles sold today – pickups and SUVs - have no trunk.
n In a parallel issue, it is currently unlawful for a person to lean a firearm on a tailgate (loaded or unloaded) or to use a truck’s hood as a benchrest while target shooting. Such activity is not necessarily dangerous, as long as a person follows common-sense gun rules and should not be a crime.
n Next in line is a proposal to ban balloon releases. The Alliance for the Great Lakes’ annual “Adopt-a-Beach” shoreline cleanup program has found between 4,400 and 7,200 balloons or pieces of balloon debris on Great Lakes beaches each of the 11 last three years, and a scientific study published in March out of the University of Tasmania that found balloons are the highest-risk plastic debris item for seabirds. These balloon releases amount to no more than public littering, and although they may give some folks a warm, fuzzy feeling, they also kill our wildlife. And, while we’re at it, we should have enough wisdom to quit sending lit paper bags floating into the air for similar reasons including fire prevention.
