ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hawes stars in football, basketball for Laingsburg

LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg football coach Brian Borgman calls senior receiver Zach Hawes the best at his position in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound slot receiver sure looked it last week while scoring four touchdowns — three receiving, and a fourth on a kickoff return in a 49-19 victory over Saranac.
Some people may say Hawes is just as talented in basketball. That may be true, said Borgman, but he’s sure glad to have him on the football field right now.
“He’s a special special kid and I’m so lucky having him wearing the red and white uniform,” Borgman said. “I think he’s the best player in the league at his position personally … The things he can do, I don’t think (quarterback) Doug Matthews can outthrow him. Doug’s got a big arm. But I swear everytime he puts it up, Zach finds a way to run underneath that sucker.”
Hawes — this week’s Argus-Press Athlete of the Week — also plays guard/forward on the basketball court and he averaged more than 12 points per game last winter while helping the Wolfpack win a CMAC boys basketball co-championship.
“I like them both (football and basketball) a lot and it’s pretty close but I think I enjoy playing basketball a little more,” Hawes said during a break in football practice Thursday afternoon.
With leaping ability to get the football, strong and sure hands to secure the pigskin and standout speed to run away from defenders, Hawes is the perfect complement to Laingsburg All-State quarterback Doug Matthews.
Matthews passed for six TDs vs. Saranac and three went to Hawes — who secured TD grabs of 63, 13 and 61 yards. Hawes finished the night with five catches for 161 yards.
Hawes also had a 63-yard kickoff return to for touchdown with 12 seconds left in the third quarter. It gave the Wolfpack a 36-19 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“That was my first one (kickoff return for touchdown) ever,” Hawes said. “And honestly my coaches were telling me to not pick it up and let it go out of bounds. I think I picked it up at around the 37-yard line.”
With Matthews completing 15 of 24 passes out of the pistol formation for 304 yards, Laingsburg only possessed the ball for 12:18 compared to Saranac’s 43:08.
Hawes said much of the credit should go to Matthews.
“He puts the ball where it needs to be,” Hawes said.
For himself, it was not a bad effort, either, Hawes said.
“I think it was definitely one of the best games that I’ve had,” Hawes said. “I played pretty well. Like it kind of felt like a JV game again. I scored on the first play, it was about a 60 or 70 yard play. Honestly, it was just fun to play at home and, after our season opening loss to P-W, it just felt good to play well again. And looking back, it actually felt like a real football game again.”
Hawes had four catches for 78 yards in the season opener vs. Pewamo-Westphalia. The defending state champions won that game, 56-0.
For the season after two games, Hawes had nine catches for 239 yards with three going for TDs. He is averaging 26.5 yards per catch.
Hawes’ secrets to success as a receiver?
“I think I’m pretty fast but I think a lot of it is my ability to get open,” Hawes said. “I have pretty good hands I think.”
When asked about what his goals are for the rest of the football season, it’s pretty simple.
“I just want to win and go as far as we can go and just have fun,” Hawes said. “Our main goal is to win out and win every game we can.”
Zach also starts at free safety for the Wolfpack, which took a 1-1 record into last Friday’s game vs. Middleton Fulton.
Hawes is also looking forward to the basketball season after the Wolfpack crafted an 18-2 record and a berth in the district championship game. The Wolfpack also shared the CMAC crown last winter but COVID-19 prematurely ended the MHSAA district tournament throughout the state and ultimately the high school basketball season.
Zach was named to the Argus-Press All-Area second team, averaging 12.4 points with 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He sank 44 3-pointers.
His brother, Zach Hawes, who played point guard on that 18-2 team and was named co-Player of the Year in the Argus-Press All-Area Boys Basketball Team for 2020.
“He (Gabe) is playing at Saginaw Valley State University now,” Hawes said. “I’m really looking forward to playing basketball and I’m excited this year to see how it goes. I think they may go through me a little more because Gabe is gone now. So it might be more of them playing through me instead of him but we’ll see.”
Morrill said that Hawes’ basketball skills are numerous.
“Zach is an extremely versatile basketball player,” Morrill said. “He can shoot well from distance, finish strong at the rim, handle the ball and create for his teammates. He is a humble young man who really wants to work to just get better and that is the best of all of his qualities.”
Hawes has also competed in track and field for Laingsburg, running the 400-meter dash and 4-by-100 relay. He placed third in both events at the CMAC Championships and first in both at the Argus-Press Shiawassee County Championships.
