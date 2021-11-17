Merchant is now 500-277. The Traverse City native, who is 299-157 at Michigan State, has also coached at Division II Saginaw Valley State and Eastern Michigan.
MSU improved to 3-0 on the season. Senior guard Nia Cloudan scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half to lead the Spartans, while Alyza Winston added 17.
The Beacons (0-3) were paced by a game-high 22 points from Grace White. Shay Frederick scored 15 points.
