DETROIT (AP) — Michael Rasmussen’s tiebreaking goal with 4:37 left pushed the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-3 win Tuesday over the Chicago Blackhawks to open the preseason.
Matt Puempel, Matthew Ford, Chris Terry and Luke Glendening also scored for Detroit.
Jimmy Howard and Calvin Pickard each played half the game in goal for the Red Wings. Howard started and stopped seven of eight shots, while Pickard made 15 saves.
Dominik Kubalik scored twice, and Philip Holm added a goal for the Blackhawks.
Robin Lehner and Kevin Lankinen each played half the game in goal for Chicago. Lehner started and allowed two goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Lankinen, who stopped 19 of 21 shots.
